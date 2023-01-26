He was full of praise for his former assistant - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "I don’t know what my part on him was but his influence on me was massive. He was so important in helping me become a better manager."

Asked if Arteta would have been a good option to replace him at City, he replied: "I'm pretty sure if I left and he would be here, he'd be the best option. But I extend my contract, I'm sorry. It couldn't happen."

Guardiola said he always knew Arteta's heart was with Arsenal: "We score a lot of goals here and he always jumped and celebrated, except against one team. Then I jumped and he was just sitting there. It was Arsenal."

He praised Arsenal for standing by Arteta: "The biggest compliment for Arsenal, for backing him in the bad moments and trusting him and keeping him and relying on him."

On Phil Foden's foot injury he said: "It is getting better." He will be assessed after training."