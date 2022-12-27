Dundee Utd v Ross County: Pick of the stats

Dundee United have won both of their two midweek league games this season (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday); they last won three such matches in a row in the top flight in March 2011 under Peter Houston.

Ross County have only won two of their last 10 away leagues games (D2 L6), although those wins have come in their last four such outings (W2 L2).

Each of Dundee United’s last six league goals against Ross County have been scored in the second half of matches.