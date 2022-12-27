Dundee Utd v Ross County: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Dundee United have won both of their two midweek league games this season (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday); they last won three such matches in a row in the top flight in March 2011 under Peter Houston.

  • Ross County have only won two of their last 10 away leagues games (D2 L6), although those wins have come in their last four such outings (W2 L2).

  • Each of Dundee United’s last six league goals against Ross County have been scored in the second half of matches.

  • Since the Scottish Premiership was rebranded in 2013, Ross County have lost 75% of their visits to Dundee United in the competition (P8 W2 D0 L6); only at Celtic (80%) and Rangers (78%) do they have a higher ratio of defeats away from home in the top flight in this time.