Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson "is very much going to remain" a Dons player for the remainder of the season.

The Pittodrie club have bolstered their central midfield this week by recruiting Graeme Shinnie and Slovakia Under-21 player Patrik Myslovic on loan.

Goodwin now has a number of options in the middle of the park, something he says will remain the case beyond the end of the January transfer window.

He said "We don’t intend on losing any of the central midfielders that we have available to us in this window.

"We have had dialogue with Liverpool on a regular basis about the development of Leighton Clarkson, they have been keeping close tabs on him.

"Leighton is not going to go back into the Liverpool first team at this particular moment in time. I think he realises that and I think the guys at Liverpool understand that too.

"What we want to do is help Leighton continue to develop. He has got a long-term contract at Liverpool and he will end up going back there in the summer, but he is very much going to remain an Aberdeen player between now and then."