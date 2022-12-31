Celtic media conference - key points

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been talking ahead of Monday's visit to Scottish title rivals Rangers. Here's the main points:

  • Postecoglou revealed that he had already secured his January transfer priorities ahead of Monday's derby with Rangers and stated there is "no great urgency" about any other business.

  • But Celtic may be forced back into the market if players depart.

  • Latest signing Tomoki Iwata has not yet arrived after his move from Yokahama F Marinos was confirmed on Friday.

  • But Canada right-back Alistair Johnston and Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi could be available to debut against Rangers on Monday should international clearance be secured following their 1 January transfers.

  • Josip Juranovic is available despite not featuring since his return from the World Cup, but fellow right-back Anthony Ralston is still absent with a back problem.

  • Left-back Greg Taylor has already recovered from the tight muscle that forced him off against Hibernian, but midfielder Sead Haksabanovic will miss out again with a foot injury.

  • Midfielder David Turnbull completes a two-match suspension, while Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy remain out.

  • Postecoglou says Celtic will not alter their style of play for the visit to Ibrox and expects a tight match against Rangers.

  • The manager says previous encounters with Rangers, and the return to Ibrox of Michael Beale as manager, will not colour his strategy - it is Celtic's present form that gives him confidence and belief.