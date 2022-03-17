Rewind the clock to January 2007: George W. Bush was still the president of the United States, the Nintendo Wii was getting up and moving and Usain Bolt was just a talented youngster.

And mid-table Manchester City welcomed Championship side Southampton to the City of Manchester Stadium for an FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Saints took an early lead when Kenwyne Jones profited from Georgios Samaras' miskick to lob Nicky Weaver and open the scoring.

But City immediately equalised through Darius Vassell and were ahead when Joey Barton was skilfully set up by Stephen Ireland.

US international DaMarcus Beasley secured City's passage to the fifth round with a cool second-half finish.

A promising 17-year-old called Gareth Bale forced Weaver into an injury-time save but George Burley's side were ultimately disappointed.

Man City: Weaver, Richards, Dunne, Distin, Beasley, Barton (Hamann 86), Dabo, Ireland, Trabelsi, Vassell (Abdoun 89), Samaras (Miller 76). Subs not used: Isaksson, Corradi.

Southampton: Davis, Ostlund (Licka 63), Baird, Powell, Bale, McGoldrick, Viafara, Pele, Wright, Rasiak (Wright-Phillips 63), Jones. Subs not used: Bialkowski, Dyer, Makin.