Leeds v Southampton: What the form shows

Leeds have lost just one of their 13 Premier League home games against Southampton (W7 D5), going down 1-0 in February 1998 thanks to a David Hirst goal.

Southampton are looking to complete the league double over Leeds for the first time in the top flight since the 1981-82 campaign, winning 4-0 at home and 3-1 away back then.

Armando Broja scored Southampton’s winner against Leeds in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The last Saints player to score home and away against Leeds in the same league campaign was Paul Rideout in 1990-91.