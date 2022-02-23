Arsenal v Wolves: What does the form show?

Arsenal have lost just one of their past 10 home league games against Wolves (W5 D4), though that defeat did come in this fixture last season. The Gunners are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since 2010-11 after their 1-0 win at Molineux a fortnight ago.

Wolves won 2-1 at the Emirates last season – they have not won back-to-back away league games against Arsenal since September 1979.

The Gunners have scored in each of their past 28 games against Wolves in all competitions, since a 1-0 home loss in February 1979. It’s the Gunners’ second-longest current scoring streak against a specific opponent, after a 32-game ongoing run against West Bromwich Albion.