Raphinha deserved to be left out of Sunday’s 4-2 defeat by Manchester United but showed his old “fire” in helping transform Leeds’ second-half display, says the club’s former striker Jermaine Beckford.

The Brazilian paid for two poor recent outings against Aston Villa and Everton but came on at half-time to help inspire Leeds’ comeback from 2-0 down, scoring his ninth goal of the season to make it 2-2 before the visitors reasserted themselves.

“Raphinha went away with Brazil and he was electric,” Beckford said on the Football Daily podcast. “But when he came back he seemed a bit rusty and, for the most part against Aston Villa, Raphinha was a passenger – he was being carried.

“I thought he just had heavy legs and was going to shake it off but he was a passenger again against Everton. [Leeds boss Marcelo] Bielsa gave him another good opportunity to prove him wrong and bring back the player we know, but for one reason or other he has not been there.”

Beckford believes Bielsa was “making a point” by omitting the 25-year-old against Manchester United.

“It was a case of ‘I don’t care what your name is or how big or influential you are as a player, if you're not firing on all cylinders, especially in the situation we're in, you will have to sit it out and find that fire and passion we know you’ve got’.

“And we saw that, instantly. He and Joe Gelhardt came on at half-time and changed the game, adding a completely different dimension. Raphinha got at Luke Shaw repeatedly and also got himself back on the scoresheet. I’m hoping that is the first of many more to come in this second part of the season.”

