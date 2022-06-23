Draw made for Papa Johns Trophy group stage

The draw has been made for the group stage of this season's Papa Johns Trophy, with teams split into northern and southern groups and 16 Premier League under-21 sides again involved.

In the northern section, Everton have been drawn with Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United and Morecambe, while Leeds face Bolton Wanderers, Crewe Alexandra and Tranmere Rovers.

Leicester will face Bradford City, Burton Albion and Sheffield Wednesday, while Liverpool have been drawn with Accrington Stanley, Rochdale and Salford City.

Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City make up Newcastle's group, with Manchester City taking on Derby County, Grimsby Town and Mansfield Town.

Manchester United have been drawn with Barrow, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town, leaving Wolves to face Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town and Stockport County.