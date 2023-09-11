The stats behind Saints' shaky start

Four games, two points. Steven MacLean's first start to a season as manager certainly wasn't easy, but it's got slightly better...

Back-to-back 2-0 defeats to kick things off against Hearts and Ross County was far from ideal but gutsy draws against Celtic and Dundee ought to have brought a bit of positivity to Perth.

The Saints were far from firing on all cylinders. They only finally found the back of the net in the 82nd minute against Dundee through Max Kucheriavyi.

Unsurprisingly, they've had the lowest number of shots across the league in the opening four games with 35, and the fewest touches in the opposition box with 65.

However, Graham Carey has created a joint-second high of 10 chances.

Things have been a bit more promising up the other end, though, thanks to Dimitar Mitov. He's produced 20 saves so far, the second most in the league and boasts a save percentage of 76.9.

The impressive showings have stretched into the midfield with Daniel Phillips' 11 interceptions the second highest in the league. Matt Smith closely follows with 10.

Perhaps this goes hand-in-hand with the shaky start, but the Perthshire Saints are yet to find a settled line-up. With eight changes to their starting XI and 22 players used in total, it suggests MacLean doesn't quite know his best team yet.