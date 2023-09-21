Brighton 2-3 AEK Athens: Key stats

Brighton are the first debutant English side in major European competition to lose their opening game since Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95, with the last six before the Seagulls all avoiding defeat (W4 D2).

Albion have scored each of their last 11 penalty kicks in all competitions (excluding shootouts), with the joint-longest run of any Premier League side, level with Newcastle.

James Milner is just the second Englishman to appear for five different clubs in major European competition after Jonathan Woodgate (Leeds, Newcastle, Real Madrid, Spurs, Stoke) while he is the outright first player to do so for five different English teams.

The Seagulls have shipped three goals in two of their last three home games in all competitions, after doing do just twice in their previous 14 at the Amex.

Joao Pedro is the first Brighton player to net two penalties in a game in all competitions since Jake Forster-Caskey against Swindon in the League Cup in August 2014.