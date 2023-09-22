We asked for your reaction to Liverpool's 3-1 win over LASK in their Europa League opener.

Here are some of your comments:

Garry: When you put 11 players on the park that have never played together, the first half is what you expect. However Jurgen turns it around, again.

James: Good that many on the fringes had game time - and on this evidence, they needed it. Still too much of a gap between first and second choice players. More game time will hopefully narrow it. Concentration levels remain poor in the first 25 minutes.

Stevo: I wasn't concerned about conceding a wonder goal from LASK as the big guns were always there to come on and blow away a gutsy but tired opponent. So impressed with Jurgen's continuing trust in the younger players. Experience at this level is vital. Klopp is quietly overseeing an influx of exciting talent all over the pitch, which is being tempered by strong competition.

Jason: Considering most of the players who started should have pushed this team aside, there was no spark or invention. It took a wealth of talent to change the outcome because it was not good enough. It was an opportunity for fringe players to impress but sadly they were lacking.

Bob: Liverpool have not been at their sparkling best but are showing a resilience that was missing until the very end of last season. Still short of a defender/defensive midfielder but new signings are definitely settling in. Expect a Champions League place this year.