Saveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Entering the Premier League with a 2-0 defeat wasn’t quite the start we’d hoped for but it’s certainly not a case of a looming relegation. One game against Newcastle United away won’t define Nottingham Forest this season.

An incredibly busy transfer window fuelled the idea that the club is in an uncertain and inferior position. Add a loss to that and, instantaneously, these claims are well-supported and we’re doomed.

But… Rome wasn’t built in a day.

A newly promoted, newly formed squad will naturally need further time to adapt and settle into the style of play. With the demands of the Premier League being incomparable to those of the last 23 years, a lack in areas is to be expected.

The first performance isn’t sufficient proof for Forest to be overlooked this season, and their resilience was testament to this. A tough game, in actuality, led to the setting of a standard that they are capable of rising to given last season’s transformation.

Building on our rich history within the top flight is an aim within our capabilities.

In the words of Brian Clough: “I hope anybody’s not stupid enough to write us off”.

Particularly after a single game.