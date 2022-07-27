BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith

Callum Davidson believes he has boosted St Johnstone's "attacking threat" with his summer recruitment.

Midfielders Graham Carey and William Sandford and forwards Jamie Murphy and Drey Wright have been among Saints' recent arrivals.

"I'm quite happy," said Davidson. "It has been a really busy time, we lost 12 or 13 players since last season so it is quite a big turnover.

"We have got a really good attacking threat now, we have got a good balance as well. We have got good characters in.

"It is going to be a really tough league. A lot of teams have spent money this season. It is going to be really competitive, we have got to make sure we are in there fighting."