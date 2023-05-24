Rangers 2-2 Hearts: What the manager said

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith: “That is disappointing but the club were 11 points clear at one point and it shouldn’t be in this position. That is what it is.

“Since I came in we have tried to go give ourselves as good a chance as we can.

“We have done that but when you are relying on others, that is not where you want to be, especially at a club like Hearts.

“You don’t want to be relying on others to get you success, we want to do it our way and that is something we have tried to do.

“In the games I have been in charge of, the amount of soft goals we have conceded has not been good enough.

“If we don’t concede a lot of them we are in a healthier position but the boys have done incredibly well to buy into what we want to do and try to also get results along the way.”