Dyche said "you want them to enjoy it and I want to enjoy it" after the team's superb 5-1 victory over Brighton on Monday lifted them out of the relegation zone.

On Manchester City he said: “Not easy, a top side playing fantastically well. They have very good players in the squad, he (Pep Guardiola) might rotate but we can’t look on everything they do, we have to focus on what we do. Remind ourselves of the good group we have got."

He said he has been impressed by the "legs, pace, directness and quality" as a "good mixture" in the team's forward line.

On Haaland: “He has given them another way of attacking. His physicality, pace and power. If they do need to hit it from back to front, they can do that. A super, quality player and the details have to be right."

On playing them in between the two Real Madrid games: “These clubs are used to the big games. We can’t rely on that. We have to go in with everything right. We certainly can’t overthink how many games they have."