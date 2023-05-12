Dyche on facing Man City, coming up against Haaland and Brighton showing
Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester City at Goodison Park.
Here are the main lines from the Everton manager:
Dyche said "you want them to enjoy it and I want to enjoy it" after the team's superb 5-1 victory over Brighton on Monday lifted them out of the relegation zone.
On Manchester City he said: “Not easy, a top side playing fantastically well. They have very good players in the squad, he (Pep Guardiola) might rotate but we can’t look on everything they do, we have to focus on what we do. Remind ourselves of the good group we have got."
He said he has been impressed by the "legs, pace, directness and quality" as a "good mixture" in the team's forward line.
On Haaland: “He has given them another way of attacking. His physicality, pace and power. If they do need to hit it from back to front, they can do that. A super, quality player and the details have to be right."
On playing them in between the two Real Madrid games: “These clubs are used to the big games. We can’t rely on that. We have to go in with everything right. We certainly can’t overthink how many games they have."
On Yerry Mina's performance against Brighton: “He hadn’t stepped on the pitch (since Dyche game in). I had to consider that. He did fine so I was pleased for him and the team. Another player who is ready to come in."