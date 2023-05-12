Leicester v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

The Reds have won eight of their last 11 Premier League games against Leicester (D1 L2), more than they had in their previous 19 against the Foxes (W7 D5 L7).

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has scored seven goals in his last seven games against the Foxes in all competitions. However, all of these have been in home games, with the Portugal striker failing to score in any of his four appearances at the King Power Stadium with Porto, Wolves and Liverpool.