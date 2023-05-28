Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "Crazy game, a bit too crazy for my tastes to be honest. The start was really good, the finish was outstanding, in the middle it was not good enough, it's as easy as that.

"We gave Southampton the chance. We opened the door, they were obviously ready. I have to say, Southampton seem to be a really nice club, the whole atmosphere, you can sense why it's an important club.

"Southampton players wanted to enjoy their last occasion in the Premier League and we let them by silly things like passing in the wrong moment. Conceding four goals, self-created.

"Being 4-2 down and coming back like we did I liked a lot. Last matchday a lot of people might have thought 'that's it now'. But the boys were really in it - 4-4, eight goals, for the people it was really entertaining. I enjoyed it not so much.

"When we start playing football in the right way, then we are a really good team. If anyone wants to talk about our team over the next six weeks, then I will not be hearing it."