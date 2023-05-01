On this day 15 years ago...
Ten years is a long time in football.
That's how long midfielder Chris Millar spent at McDiarmid Park. He officially joined St Johnstone on this day in 2008 after signing a pre-agreement from Greenock Morton earlier that season.
Clocking up over 320 appearances for the Perthshire Saints, Millar was a Scottish Cup winner in 2014 and helped steer the club to the First Division title in 2009.
The midfielder was awarded a testimonial in his final year at the club, before he was released under Tommy Wright's stewardship.