Postecoglou on 'earning' title, Carter-Vickers surgery, and Hearts
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's trip to Hearts, when they could seal the Scottish Premiership title.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Says his players will be focused on the job in hand instead of the prize at stake, adding "Hearts have got plenty to play for, the beauty of it is if we do do it we are going to have to earn it, that is the only way you want to do it".
On Alistair Johnston's injury - "there is still a chance he will be available before the end of the season but it will be a week by week thing , we will see how it goes."
Says Cameron Carter-Vickers has had his surgery, which "went really well". Postecoglou expects to have the American defender back for the start of next season, "which is great news for us".
The Celtic boss believes his Celtic team are a stronger team than they were last year, and that they can go up another gear next season.
He has been impressed with the way Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith has gone about things so far.
Stephen Welsh picked up a knock in training and is unavailable this weekend.