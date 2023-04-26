Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Tottenham's 6-1 collapse at Newcastle United on Sunday will be "fuel" to use against his side when they meet in north London.

"It's obvious they had a really bad defeat," he said of Thursday's opponents, who will be managed by interim boss Ryan Mason after Cristian Stellini left the club in the wake of the St James' Park humiliation.

"They are mad. That can be fuel for bounce backing. But it's about us. An opponent can never be more hungry than us."

Dutchman Ten Hag has been in a similar position this season, having to rouse his team after heavy defeats by Liverpool and Brentford, but played down the significance of this.

"It was not so often that we have to bounce back," he said. "It happens with all the great teams, even Real Madrid [who lost 4-2 to Girona on Tuesday]."