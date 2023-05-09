Celtic dominate the PFA Scotland team of the year, with no fewer than seven Hoops players making the cut.

Joe Hart - who made his 100th appearance for the club in Sunday's title-clinching win at Tynecastle - is in goals and left-back Greg Tayor plus centre-halves Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt make up the bulk of the defence.

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor is in midfield alongside Reo Hatate, while this season's top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi leads the line in the team voted for by their fellow professionals.

Celtic are also set to be well represented when the PFA Scotland player of the year nominees are announced on Wednesday.

Team in full: Joe Hart (Celtic), James Tavernier (Rangers), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Carl Starfelt (Celtic), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Reo Hatate (Celtic), Malik Tillman (Rangers), Duk (Aberdeen), Kevin van Veen (Motherwell), Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).