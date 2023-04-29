Brighton 6-0 Wolves: What Lopetegui said

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, speaking to BBC MOTD: "We are sorry a lot for our fans. Today we had a very bad day in all the situations. We suffered very early, one goal, two goals. When you have this kind of day the responsibility is the coach.

"Tomorrow we have to go forward with the best face because we are in the middle of the battle and we have to be ready for the next war.

"We have worked very hard this season and for today for a lot of reasons we have lost 6-0 and when you lose like that you have to be able to recover your energy. We had big mistakes. The responsibility is the coach's.

"We have to be ready for the next fight because we are better than we showed today.

"We have to remember four months ago we were in the bottom but at least now we have hope. Together we have to push a lot in the next match."