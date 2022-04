Arsenal's England Under-21 forward Eddie Nketiah, wants regular first-team football and has been linked with Leeds, Crystal Palace and West Ham. (The Beautiful Game Podcast), external

Crystal Palace's 35-year-old Spanish keeper Vicente Guaita, wants to return to Valencia, where he came through the academy, before he retires from playing. (AS - in Spanish), external

