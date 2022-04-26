Saka and Nketiah picked out by Garth

Saka: I said shortly after the Euros that Saka would benefit greatly from the experience of this international tournament.

Missing penalties is an awful experience for any professional footballer and only those with the meanest intelligence could have anything other than complete and total sympathy for the taker.

Saka not only has immense talent but courage to go with it.

Returning to take penalties for your club, having missed them so publicly for your country, takes guts.

His penalty against Chelsea in midweek followed by the one that sent David de Gea the wrong way against Manchester United were quite brilliant under the circumstances.

Nketiah: He showed great pace and even better finishing against Chelsea and it took VAR some time to decide his goal against Manchester United was offside by the finest margin.

Nketiah was outstanding against Chelsea in midweek and led the Arsenal line against Manchester United like a senior pro days later.

