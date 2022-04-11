Arsenal 1-2 Brighton: Pick of the stats

Brighton have picked up their first win in eight Premier League games (D1 L6), while this is the first time they’ve kept consecutive clean sheets since October – which also came against both Arsenal and Norwich.

Arsenal have conceded the first goal in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since their opening three of the season. The Gunners have lost seven of their eight games when conceding first this season (W1).

The Seagulls scored twice as many goals in this victory as they had in their previous seven Premier League games combined (1).