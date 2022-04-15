Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Southampton have lost five of their past six games in all competitions but, with three defeats out of four, Arsenal are having a wobble as well.

The Gunners are without Thomas Partey as well as Kieran Tierney and they are really missing the pair of them. I don't look at them and think they are going to go to St Mary's and win.

Joe's prediction: Southampton is the game I look forward to watching most on Match of the Day because it seems as if they either always concede six goals, or James Ward-Prowse scores another worldy. Arsenal have taken a bit of a battering recently but I think we might see a reaction from there here. 0-1.

Find out how Lawro and Joe Elliott, frontman of Def Leppard, think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go