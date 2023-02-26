Analysis: Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

The rub of the green simply doesn’t appear to be going Chelsea’s way at the moment although this performance appeared that of a side short of confidence and perhaps one hindered by some confused thinking.

In the middle of it all, manager Graham Potter is the man tasked with finding answers from an inflated squad that is brimming with talent but is seemingly missing a potent centre forward.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s inclusion as a substitute, over a month since his last appearance for the Blues and with his future seemingly away from the club, underlined Chelsea's situation.

By the time the forward was introduced his team were already two goals behind with the away supporters heading for the exits.

While Enzo Fernandez willingly got on the ball and tried to dictate possession too few of his and Chelsea’s forward passes offered any penetration. On this evidence it is hard to see a sudden upturn in form with the Blues having scored just once in their last five Premier League matches.