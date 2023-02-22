Requirement for success at Tynecastle will only intensify

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

The season so far for Hearts has been nothing short of incredible. From navigating European football with an injury-riddled squad, to third in the league with 12 games to play and more adventures abroad looking likely next season.

But as Robbie Neilson acknowledges, that is now the minimum standard required. Indeed, Ann Budge says a third place finish and/or success in the Scottish Cup is what the fans should be expecting given the level of investment in the team.

And that alone will be what makes the next few months at Tynecastle enthralling. The hiccup at Motherwell on should act as a wake up call to everyone that nothing less than winning is acceptable to those who follow the club.

Hearts’ financial woes from seasons past are now thankfully distant memories. Their finances are now the envy of the vast majority of clubs in the Scottish Premiership.

‘Sold out’ signs for home fans are up weeks in advance of fixtures and with 3,500 supporters on the waiting list for season tickets, the future does indeed look bright.

But there are some big decisions to make regarding the squad for next season with a number of players current deals coming to an end.

Michael Smith, Robert Snodgrass, Peter Haring and Josh Ginnelly are all out of contract in the summer, while James Hill, Garang Kuol and Stephen Humphreys will all head back to their parent clubs.

Sporting Director Joe Savage will be busy trying to find the players that will not only keep Hearts in at least third place, but also make inroads on the top two as the requirement for success will only intensify next season.