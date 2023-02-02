'Tight group' can dig Well out of danger - Obika

Jonathan Obika may only have had 25 minutes or so playing alongside his new Motherwell team-mates but he believes there's a togetherness in the squad that can help them in their relegation fight.

The former St Mirren striker came off the bench at Fir Park to make his debut as he replaced Kevin van Veen but could not prevent a 2-0 defeat by St Johnstone in what was a poor performance by Well.

Steven Hammell's team are only avoiding bottom spot in the Premiership on goal difference. Their last league win was against Dundee United on 29 October.

Looking ahead to Saturday's match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, Obika said: "When I was at St Mirren and we were in a period where things weren't going too well, it sometimes just takes a spark and everybody reacts.

"We had already had some words here and I know the boys will be ready for Aberdeen.

"Any time when results aren't going your way, things can be difficult going into games but I just feel we need to stay together. I've only been here for a few hours but I can see this group is tight."

The 32-year-old, despite being fit, had not played since 24 September after being sidelined by Derek Adams at Morecambe. A return to Scotland after an 18-month absence was "an easy decision".

"I've felt like I've been in a freezer," he said. "I've been ready but I've not been able to express myself on the football field. I'm just looking to work hard and get some game time and then I can show what I am all about.

"I always felt when I was first here in Scottish football that I would stay in Scotland.

"When I left St Mirren it was late in the window and Stephen Robinson was at Morecambe. I liked how he worked and had trained under him before [at Motherwell] so I was looking forward to working with him."