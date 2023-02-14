Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Dear Newcastle United Football Club,

We’ve been through some really tough times but now we’re reaping the rewards for that loyalty we showed. I was told at a young age, you have to take the rough with the smooth, and finally I’m experiencing some smoothness!

From the very first time that I was invited to your home, St James’ Park, back in September 1999, something changed inside of me. My first experience of a breath-taking stadium, I’d never witnessed anything like it. 52,000 black-and-white tops, roaring their lungs out to Blaydon Races and cheering sir Bobby Robson's Magpies up the league. The local hero, Newcastle's record goalscorer, Alan Shearer scored FIVE that day as Newcastle put EIGHT past Sheffield Wednesday. It was love at first sight.

From that very first moment of clambering up the St James' Park steps, seeing the green turf, hearing the Geordie crowd, I was mesmerised, hooked, and in love. There is no feeling like it, the passion, the connection, the excitement. 90 minutes of pure adrenaline, a rollercoaster of emotions, from celebrating goals to fearing conceding, I wouldn’t change it for the world.

I wouldn’t change the journey either. The bad times have their purpose, and lord knows there has been enough of them. From 15 years of the previous ownership showing no ambition, countless hours on the road supporting you up and down the country to no avail, to devoting weekends to support you with not much joy, including two relegations. We’re now on the up.

The hard times feel like a distant memory as we prepare for our first holiday to Wembley together for over 20 years. A chance for us both to finally share some glory, some silverware. I will be there, watching on, devoted as ever, praying for a trophy to take back to Tyneside. However, if we don’t manage that, at least we’re on the right tracks, and there are better days ahead of us. Hopefully, even a holiday abroad next season, Barcelona away perhaps?

Happy Valentine’s Day, my one true love, NUFC.

Love

Matty