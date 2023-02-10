Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

He said news of former Newcastle player Christian Atsu's unknown whereabouts following the earthquakes in Turkey is "hugely worrying", adding: "From the bottom of our hearts, we wish him well and hope there is a positive ending."

Alexander Isak has fully recovered and will be in the squad, but Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo and Brubo Guimaraes are out.

On his first return to former club Bournemouth, Howe said: "We've been preparing as we would any other Premier League game."

The 16-game unbeaten run is positive, but Newcastle are "desperate" to beat the Cherries and Howe said: "We want momentum in our season, we don't want any kind of lull."

Howe said he's not thinking about the Carabao Cup final and added: "We know we can't look beyond Bournemouth, and once that's done we can't look beyond Liverpool."

He said he would be "fully behind" potential stadium expansion, adding: "I don't think we will have an issue selling tickets."

Anthony Gordon has impressed and Howe said "his overall performance levels have been very good".

