Team news: West Ham v Leicester

West Ham manager David Moyes has no new injury problems to contend with.

However, he remains without defender Arthur Masuaku, who is still troubled by a knee problem.

Leicester's Ryan Bertrand is unavailable because of the positive Covid-19 test that also caused him to miss last week's match with Wolves.

Timothy Castagne is fit after his eye socket injury and James Maddison has recovered from a back issue, but Jonny Evans remains sidelined.

Who makes your Hammers team this weekend?

Pick and share your Leicester XI here