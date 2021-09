Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is ready to sign a contract extension with the Blues worth £120,000 a week, after initially being offered a deal with wages lower than the £78,000 a week the 25-year-old earns now. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Danny Drinkwater described his Chelsea career as a "shambles" after the 28-year-old midfielder made his debut for Reading in his fourth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge. (Talksport), external

