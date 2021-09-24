Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tottenham won their first three league games of the season, while Arsenal lost all of theirs, but their results have been reversed in the past couple of weeks.

I can't say I've been surprised by their inconsistency. I said from the start that I don't fancy Tottenham's defence, and Harry Kane has not got going yet for them in the league.

Arsenal have improved from the way they started the season but I don't see them going on a long unbeaten run now.

They might get a draw here though. That's a result that both managers would probably settle for given the circumstances.

Friction's prediction: I'll be back from Manchester and at this one on Sunday and I can't wait. Neither team is great at the moment, but I think we are a bit better than them. What I would say, though, is that I am basing this on Kane still not finding his best form in this game - if he does, it might be a different story. 1-0

