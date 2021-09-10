Team news: Leicester v Man City

Ricardo Pereira should be available despite a hamstring issue, while Ryan Bertrand has been passed fit, but Ayoze Perez remains suspended.

Manchester City await news on whether Ederson and Gabriel Jesus can play.

The club did not release the pair for international duty with Brazil.

They are among a number of players at risk of five-day bans under Fifa regulations.

Zack Steffen's positive Covid-19 test means that Scott Carson, 36, is set to deputise in goal if Ederson is ruled out.

Kevin de Bruyne has returned to training following an ankle problem and could come back into contention but this game is likely to come too soon for Phil Foden, who is recovering from a foot injury.

Who makes your Foxes team this weekend?

Pick and share your Manchester City XI here