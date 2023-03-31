On Luis Diaz returning to training this week: "It's a first step back, but it's been such an energiser and boost to have him back. It looks really promising. But he’s been out a long time so we have to judge every day how he deals with the intensity. He will not train with us today."

Darwin Nunez is back in full training and is in contention for the game at Etihad Stadium.

Klopp is "super excited" for a three-game week against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal: "It’s like a Champions League week. They will expect us to be in top, top shape and we have to show up there and really go for it. To play them all in one week is pretty special."

On fighting for the top four: "It’s the one thing we can really go for. We don’t have a perfect position to fight for it - we have to win a lot of games - but the more we win, the more pressure we put on those above us. It’s a lot of talk now, but it’s about how we perform and how we get into the chasing mood and go from there."