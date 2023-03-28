The panel on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club had their say on who Antonio Conte's successor should be.

Ex-Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes the supporters' desire for a more exciting brand of football will be key to any appointment and suggests Luis Enrique would "tick that box", while Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen said Julian Nagelsmann's experience of using a formation with wing-backs might suit Spurs' current squad.

After one contributor messaged the programme to suggest former Spurs and England striker Jermain Defoe, Rory Smith, chief soccer correspondent for the New York Times, said it would help if the next appointment is one that can "get the fans onside".

"There is a massive argument for thinking about things like that in these appointments. You need someone who will get the fans onside and will get a bit of patience from the fans, and it doesn't have to be a legend of the club," said Smith, who also put forward Brentford's Thomas Frank alongside Luis Enrique and Nagelsmann as potentially good fits for Spurs.

"Frank Lampard got loads of patience from Everton fans, far more than most managers probably would have got with his record, because he established a bond with the fanbase. If you can take a shortcut to that, it really helps."

He joked: "Maybe not Jermain Defoe, because he has podcast commitments, but someone who the fans will identify with early on is really not a bad shout."

