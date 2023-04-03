It was a "no brainer" for Graham Potter to take the Chelsea job, but it would be wrong to say the owners "didn’t give him a chance" - that is the view of former Chelsea player Mario Melchiot, who was speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast following Potter's dismissal.

"Nobody said he shouldn’t have taken it. If you want to be the best, you take best job available," said Melchiot. "The club he came from, certain things were accepted and it's a big shift when you come to Chelsea.

"That’s why I feel like, with the results he had no time, no time to wait. You have to deliver straight away."

The former Blues defender also felt that it was evident from the former Brighton manager's press conferences and interviews that he was struggling to find the solutions to his side's problems.

"In his post-match interview, I could see on his face he was talking to the press but he was kind of repeating what he already said," said Melchiot.

"The repetitive side was coming in and then after that it almost looked like when people say, when someone is repeating something too much they don’t have a solution and answer to what they will do next, and I felt like he was coming to that point."

Potter leaves Chelsea with a record of just 12 wins in his 31 games in charge in all competitions.

Melchiot, who played for the west London club between 1999 and 2004, said on that record: "One thing we can say is that if you look at Chelsea's history, no one else has been given this amount of time.

"I don't think you can point a finger at the owners and say they didn't give him a chance. I don't think there's any manager at high Premier League level who would have been given that much time."

The former Netherlands international thinks it is important for the club now to "take time" in making a decision on Potter's permanent successor.

"Sometimes Chelsea are in a bit of a hurry," he said. "If you do things too quickly, know that taking time will help them better making the decision, rather than making a quick decision."