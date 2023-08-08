Simon Stone, BBC Sport

A very good question and we do not really know the answer. You would have thought before bringing in a new football director, there would be talks about how that would work.

I can see the club’s view.

At various times last season, Moyes was on the brink of losing his job. If the manager is solely responsible for recruitment, then the strategy goes with the manager.

A football director maintains continuity in that regard, but it is crucial there is alignment between that person and the manager.

The alternative is conflict – and that is evidently a negative, which is where we seem to be.