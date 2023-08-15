Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport about Newcastle's potential title challenge: "Can Newcastle make a challenge for the title? After seeing them in the flesh, the answer is maybe, just maybe.

"A 5-1 trouncing of a decent Aston Villa, quality back up in every position, an unflappable, tactically astute coach in Eddie Howe and some of the best business done this summer, are all indications. Both strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson got off the mark, while newbies Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali also scored.

"The Italian’s performance was close to perfection, he was everywhere. Add in the extraordinary atmosphere at St James’ Park and you never know.

"I am already looking forward to their visit to Manchester City next week for further positive evidence."