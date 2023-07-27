Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Atlanta

Following his move from Everton to Newcastle last season Anthony Gordon had an up-and-down first season at Newcastle.

In his own words he said that he was not at the level of fitness required to deal with the demands of Eddie Howes style of play.

However, this summer has been a positive one for Gordon. He won the Under-21 European Championships in Georgia with England and was named Player of the Tournament.

He’s now back with his club side and started his first game of the Premier League Summer Series in the USA.

Against Chelsea in Wednesday's 1-1 draw he played in two positions. He started the first half on the left and was having a good battle with Reece James before picking up an assist as he played through Miguel Almiron.

He then played as a striker in the second half, the role he played for the England Under-21s in the summer, and used his pace to cause the Chelsea defence problems.

Eddie Howe has spoken during this Summer Series about how Gordon will be a big player in Newcastle’s future and some of Gordon’s play against Chelsea showed why.