Dundee seal loan for striker Bakayoko

Dundee have added to their attacking options by signing striker Amadou Bakayoko on loan from Forest Green Rovers.

The 27-year-old, who has penned a season-long deal, joined the League One club in January from Bolton Wanderers.

Manager Tony Docherty says the forward will "bring physicality" and "compliment the existing strikers" in the Dundee squad.

"I'm delighted to be able to come and play for this club in the Scottish Premiership," Bakayoko added.

"I'm looking forward to working with the manager and coaching staff. It's always nice to be wanted and I'll give my best to the club, the fans and myself."