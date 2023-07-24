Trevor Francis, who became Britain's first £1m footballer when he joined Nottingham Forest in 1979, has died at the age of 69.

Three months after moving to the City Ground, Francis scored the only goal as Forest won the first of their two European Cups - his stooping header from John Robertson's cross enough for a 1-0 victory over Swedish club Malmo in Munich.

That moment was the highlight of his time at Forest, with injury preventing him from playing in the 1980 final win over Hamburg in Madrid, and he left the club the following year to join Manchester City.

A spokesperson for his family said Francis died in Spain from a heart attack.