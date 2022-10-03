W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Saturday's 3-3 draw at Anfield.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

L﻿iverpool fans

Bryan: For me Liverpool are on a massive hangover from last season, we’re desperate for new blood in midfield and Trent needs quality competition for his position. They worked for two weeks together and still put a performance in like that.

Steve: There are ongoing problems with confidence and formation but losing Sadio Mane has been critical. Darwin Nunez was the big hope but struggling and maybe it’s time for Trent Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield.

Ryan: Other teams have evolved… Then there’s us… an old, ageing team, low morale, same tactics, it’s become stale. Predictable and stale - it looks like the seven years of hard pressing has caught up with them and they appear to have been found out.

B﻿righton fans

S﻿tuart: Brilliant opening game with our new manager. We opened up the scoring and eventually finished with a 3-3 draw. Not bad and away to a great team. Leandro Trossard got his hat-trick, well deserved and well played. Yet again we have proved that we can hold our own in the top-flight league against a top-flight team. Fantastic result.

Rich: We were exciting, and definitely the better team for many parts if the game. Defensively we had a few issues, but on the whole it was pretty tight. Trossard was mustard. Roberto de Zerbi - love him, maybe an exciting season ahead, given time he will develop his game, the futures bright from today's display. Great team performance.