Henderson completes Crystal Palace switch

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace.

Henderson joined United's academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut in the third round of the Carabao Cup against Luton Town in 2020.

He went on to make 29 first team appearances, keeping 13 clean sheets.

During Henderson's time at Old Trafford, he had loan spells with five different sides including Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

Henderson joins the Eagles on a five-year contract.