Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"Performance-wise, I can't criticise too much because we have created enough chances to win six games. Incredible statistics - more than 30 shots and created more or less enough chances to score five by half time."

Those were Leeds United manager Daniel Farke's words after Tuesday's penalty shootout defeat at Salford City, following a 1-1 draw in normal time of their Carabao Cup second-round tie.

Clinical finishers like Joel Piroe, who was ineligible, were not on the pitch lamented Farke and although Georginio Rutter received the proverbial arm around rather than being given the cold shoulder from the boss, while commending the Frenchman's work ethic, Farke rued his profligacy in front of goal in the cup match.

But he is convinced the club's £35m record signing is progressing after opening his account in the 4-3 Championship victory at Ipswich Town.

"Now is the time to back him and give him lots of compliments for his development because if he goes on like this he will score many, many decisive goals for us," said Farke.

Piroe will be available to make his home debut in Saturday's Yorkshire derby against rock bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

His statistics are indeed incredible, with 46 goals in 96 appearances for Swansea City and a poacher's finish on his first outing for United already. The Dutchman's composure and game-craft can only enhance Rutter the more they play together.

At the other end, it may be another new face that can help make the defence more impervious, as Tottenham right-back Djed Spence arrives to bolster a backline which has kept just five clean sheets in the past 50 matches.