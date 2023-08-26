Motherwell 2-1 Kilmarnock: What they said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Scotland: "Extremely dissapointed. No two halves are ever the same but first half we were outstanding. We arrived a team in good form and our performance showed that. We deservedly go in front and we should have made more of our opportunities.

"We said at half time that Motherwell wouldn't roll over. The disappointing thing is we've lost two goals from counter attacks. We've got no divine right to come here and expect to control a game for 90 minutes. But I said to the players, if you can't find a way to win a game, don't lose it. That's why with the last kick of the ball, it's such a sore one to take.

"We got a bit excitable instead of making the right decisions. We had enough bodies back to deal with it, but we lost a little bit of composure. We were guilty of not showing calmness.

"I'm not going to criticise the players too much. They've been out, they've given me a lot of optimism about the level of performance they can deliver and they showed that for long spells today."