Leon Osman, former Everton midfielder speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think they (Liverpool) started really well.

"All the damage was done in the first 15 minutes. They really showed their quality and Aston Villa were well below the standards I expected of them.

"It is exactly how they want to go into the international break. Alexander-Arnold was at the heart of every move Liverpool mustered.

"Villa would put this down as a blot on what has been a decent start to the season."

