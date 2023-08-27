Analysis: Sheff Utd 1-2 Man City

Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

Manchester City showed the resilience of champions to finally see off battling Sheffield United and go top of the Premier League.

City were far from their best against a dogged Blades side, but stepped up a gear in the closing stages after Jayden Bogle looked to have earned United a late point.

Pep Guardiola, absent from the touchline as he recovers from minor back surgery, must have been impressed with the kind of win that suggests his team still retain the hunger and desire for more trophies.

Phil Foden gave the visitors extra impetus after coming off the bench late on and claimed an assist when he deflected Kyle Walker's cross into the path of Rodri, who blasted home the winner.

Foden was surprisingly dropped despite a fine performance against Newcastle last weekend, but pressed home claims for a start against Fulham next week with this lively cameo.